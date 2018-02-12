GAS LEAK CLOSES SGT. BLUFF PRIMARY SCHOOL

A natural gas leak caused the Sergeant Bluff School district to dismiss students from the Primary School at 1:00 p.m. today.

Crews from Mid American Energy and C.W. Suter’s responded to the leak and indicated that there was no immediate danger.

The Gas was shut off at the school and the boilers were taken off-line.

A statement on the school district website gave Sgt. Bluff Primary student parents the option to pick up their students at 1:00 p.m. at the Primary School or wait until the end of the day and get them at the 3-5 Elementary School.

There will not be BASIC after school today.