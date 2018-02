The Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department was called out to its second late night fire in the past few days just after midnight early Sunday morning.

Le Mars firefighters along with the Merrill Fire Department were called to the Plymouth Energy ethanol plant on county road K-42 for a grain dryer that had caught on fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly four hours battling the blaze, as well as the frigid cold temperatures.

No injuries were reported.