ENTREPALOOZA EVENTS BEGIN TO CELEBRATE SMALL BUSINESS VENTURES

Ideas for a variety of new small business ventures will be showcased in Sioux City the next several days as part of the annual Entrepalooza event, which celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit in Siouxland.

The events begin this (Monday) evening at 6:30 with a presentation from local entrepreneurs on what helped them on their path to success and how to enhance the Siouxland Startup Community.

Panel speakers will include Beth Trejo, Chatterkick; Ryan Allen and Meghan Nelson, Lumin Therapy; Dave Winslow, Jackson Street Brewing; Ashley Prince, Pickle Palette; Sara Gotch, Gnarly Pepper; and Jim Braunschweig, Flickboards.

The event will be hosted in the St. Francis Center on Briar Cliff’s campus.

This event is organized by Briar Cliff’s Enactus team and sponsored by the Siouxland Economic Development Corporation.

It is free and open to the public.