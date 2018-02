ADDED WOODBURY COURT SECURITY COSTS COULD REACH NEARLY ONE MILLION DOLLARS ANNUALLY

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL LOOK AT FOUR OPTIONS TO FUND EXPANDED SECURITY IN THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, TROSPER-HOYT BUILDING AND THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AT THEIR TUESDAY MEETING.

NONE OF THE FOUR OPTIONS THAT SHERIFF DAVE DREW WILL PRESENT TO SUPERVISORS ARE INEXPENSIVE AND RANGE FROM $560-THOUSAND DOLLARS TO OVER $945-THOUSAND.

THE ISSUE HAS ARISEN BECAUSE A MAJORITY OF SUPERVISORS LED BY MATTHEW UNG HAVE PUSHED OPENING THE COURTHOUSE TO ALLOW CITIZENS TO BRING GUNS INTO THE BUILDING IF THEY HAVE A CONCEAL/CARRY PERMIT.

SHERIFF DREW SAYS THAT WILL TRIPLE HIS YEARLY BUDGET AND STATED LAST WEEK THAT SINCE THE SUPERVISORS CREATED THE ISSUE, IT WILL BE UP TO THEM TO FIND A WAY TO FUND THE ADDITIONAL COSTS:

OC……….STUCK IN THE MIDDLE. :17

CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER HAD PREVIOUSLY ISSUED AN ORDER BANNING ALL GUNS FROM THE COURT FACILITIES OTHER THAN FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT AND COURT SECURITY PERSONNEL.

THE MAJORITY OF SUPERVISORS CITED AN ORDER FROM THE IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE THAT WOULD ALLOW THE PUBLIC TO COME INTO THE BUILDING BEARING ARMS.

DREW STATED THAT WAS OVER THE OBJECTIONS OF HIS DEPARTMENT, OTHER COUNTY EMPLOYEES AND THE JUDICIAL STAFF:

OC…….BETTER THAN ME. :21

THE PUBLIC WILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO DO THAT AT TUESDAY AFTERNOON’S MEETING, WHICH HAS AN EARLIER SCHEDULED START TIME.

THE MEETING BEGINS AT 3:30PM IN THE BASEMENT OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE.