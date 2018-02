MERCY MEDICAL TO HOST HEART HEALTH EVENTS

FEBRUARY IS HEART MONTH AND ON SATURDAY MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WILL HOST AN EVENT TO PROMOTE HEART HEALTH AWARENESS.

SPOKESMAN MATT ROBBINS SAYS THE “LOVE YOUR HEART” EVENT TAKES PLACE AT THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER:

THERE WILL BE SEMINARS AND BOOTHS PLUS HANDS-ON CPR DEMONSTRATIONS.

THAT RUNS FROM 7:30 UNTIL 11:30 SATURDAY MORNING AT THE CONVENTION CENTER.

THEN ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH, MERCY WILL HOST ANOTHER HEART EVENT AT THE HOSPITAL:

THAT TAKES PLACE MONDAY EVENING AT 6:30PM IN THE LEITER ROOM AT MERCY.