FIREFIGHTERS BATTLE LARGE BLAZE AT PLYMOUTH COUNTY LANDFILL

Despite all the snow, a large fire is burning at the Plymouth County Landfill northeast of Le Mars.

The Le Mars Fire Department was dispatched around midnight and has been fighting the fire through Friday morning.

Smoke can still be seen for a few miles and Fire Chief Dave Schipper says heavy construction equipment will need to be called to the scene to help cut-off the burned area from the area not yet affected by the blaze:

Schipper says the massive size of the landfill makes it difficult to get the fire completely under control:

Schipper believes the fire may have started as a result of spontaneous combustion.

Schipper says they are awaiting word from the Plymouth County Landfill Board of Directors to determine their next move.

Photos by Dennis Morrice KLEM