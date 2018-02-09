DAWSON TO SEEK IOWA SENATE DISTRICT 3 SEAT

A prosecutor with the Woodbury County Attorney’s office has announced his candidacy for a seat in the Iowa Senate.

44-year-old David Dawson of Lawton will seek the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District state senate seat.

The district includes every town in Plymouth County and parts of Woodbury County from Correctionville to Morningside and from Pierson to Salix.

Dawson has lived in Woodbury County for sixteen years and was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives in 2012 and 2014.

Dawson and his wife, Liza, live in Lawton with their three children.