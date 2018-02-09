CITY POLICE INVESTIGATING MORNINGSIDE APARTMENT BURGLARY

Sioux City Police are investigating an apartment burglary that occurred Thursday afternoon in Morningside.
Investigators say a suspect smashed two windows at an apartment located at in a complex in the 46- hundred block of Applewood Avenue around 1:15pm.
Nobody was home at the time of the break-in.
Police say a person of interest was detained while a second white male suspect was being sought.
Anyone with information about the crime should call the Crimestoppers hotline at 258-TIPS.
Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH