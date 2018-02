THREE ARRESTED ON GUN TRAFFICKING CHARGES

THREE SUSPECTS ARE FACING CHARGES FOR TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN FIREARMS AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING THEIR ARREST WEDNESDAY IN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICER ANDREW DUTLER SAYS A STRING OF EVENTS LEADING TO THE ARRESTS BEGAN WITH A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 1:30 WEDNESDAY MORNING:

OC……..IN THAT VEHICLE. :18

24-YEAR-OLD DANIEL POWELL WAS ARRESTED FOR TRAFFICKING IN STOLEN FIREARMS AND OTHER COUNTS.

31-YEAR-OLD MATTHEW LYNAM WAS ARRESTED FOR TRAFFICKING OF STOLEN FIREARMS, BEING A FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARMS AND OTHER COUNTS.

OFFICER DUTLER SAYS THOSE ARRESTS LED POLICE TO GET A SEARCH WARRANT FOR A NORTHSIDE APARTMENT:

OC……….THAT PARTICULAR ADDRESS. :22

DUTLER SAYS A STOLEN FOUR-WHEELER WAS ALSO FOUND IN THE APARTMENT PARKING LOT.

THAT LED TO THE ARREST OF THE APARTMENT OCCUPANT, 26-YEAR-OLD COLTON NOVAK, ON CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS AND SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

NOVAK WAS BOOKED INTO THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $10-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.

LYNAM IS BEING HELD ON $20-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND AND POWELL ON $13,100 BOND.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH