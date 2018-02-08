SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED WITH INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER

A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged in the stabbing death of a man last June.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Jeremy Lillich on one count of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday.

Lillich is charged in the June 3rd stabbing death of 21-year-old James Purcell, of Sioux City.

Lillich had been serving a prison sentence on a drug conviction, but Corrections Department records show he would have been either on work release or parole when the stabbing occurred.

A Woodbury County grand jury indicted Lillich for the alleged crime in November.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail and is free on $2000 bond.

A court hearing on the case is set for March 16th.