FIREFIGHTERS PRACTICE ICE RESCUE TRAINING IN BACON CREEK LAKE

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS HAVE BEEN TRAINING IN THE FREEZING COLD WATERS OF THE LAKE AT BACON CREEK PARK THIS WEEK.

LT. JOE RODRIQUEZ SAYS THE FIREFIGHTERS ARE SUBMERGING THEMSELVES IN THEIR ANNUAL ICE RESCUE TRAINING EXERCISES:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS A LOT OF PEOPLE GO ICE FISHING THIS TIME OF YEAR, AND THOSE WHO DO SHOULD TAKE PRECAUTIONS:

THE FIREFIGHTERS GEAR UP EVERY WINTER TO TRAIN FOR RESCUE EVENTS SUCH AS RESCUING VICTIMS FROM A VEHICLE SUBMERGED IN WATER OR A PERSON THAT FELL THROUGH THE ICE:

RODRIQUEZ SAYS ANYONE VENTURING OUT ONTO THE ICE SHOULD HAVE A CELL PHONE TO CALL FOR HELP AND BE DRESSED IN WINTER GEAR INCLUDING WATERPROOF BOOTS.