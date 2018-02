COUNTY SUPERVISOR SAYS DON’T BLAME THE JUDGE ON COURTHOUSE GUN ORDER

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR MARTY POTTEBAUM SAYS HIS FELLOW BOARD MEMBERS HAVE CREATED A PROBLEM BY PUSHING TO HAVE GUNS ALLOWED IN THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE.

POTTEBAUM, CALLED IN TO KSCJ’S OPEN LINE REGARDING SHERIFF DAVE DREW’S STATEMENTS WEDNESDAY THAT HE WOULD HAVE TO TRIPLE HIS BUDGET TO OVER A HALF MILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR TO PROVIDE SECURITY AT THE COURTHOUSE UNDER A NEW COURT ORDER.

THAT ORDER FROM JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER CAME AFTER A MAJORITY OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS ASKED THE JUDGE TO REMOVE A COURTHOUSE BAN ON FIREARMS AT COUNTY COURT FACILITIES.

POTTEBAUM SAYS TAXPAYERS SHOULD NOT BLAME JUDGE HOFFMEYER FOR THE RULING:

OC………..THE ONE GETTING THE BLAME. :10

POTTEBAUM FORMERLY HEADED COURTHOUSE SECURITY BEFORE THE COUNTY BOARD GAVE THE RESPONSIBILITY TO THE SHERIFF.

POTTEBAUM, WHO LATER WAS ELECTED TO THE BOARD, FAVORS KEEPING GUNS OUT OF THE COURTHOUSE AND SAYS HE HASN’T HAD MUCH DISCUSSION ABOUT THE ISSUE WITH HIS FELLOW BOARD MEMBERS:

OC………AWAY FROM THE BOARD. :07

COUNTY SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN ROCKY DEWITT ALSO CALLED OPEN LINE AND EXPLAINED WHY HE ABSTAINED ON THE VOTE TO ALLOW GUNS:

OC……ON THE ISSUE. :11

DEWITT SAID HE WOULDN’T SECOND GUESS THE MOTIVES OF FELLOW SUPERVISORS MATTHEW UNG AND JEREMY TAYLOR OVER BRINGING FORWARD THE ISSUE OF ALLOWING PEOPLE TO BRING GUNS INTO THE COURTHOUSE.