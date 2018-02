BECAUSE OVER TWO INCHES OF SNOW IS PREDICTED INTO FRIDAY MORNING, THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY HAS BANNED PARKING ON EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTES IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA.

THE CITY SAYS PARKING WILL NOT BE ALLOWED UNTIL THE EMERGENCY DOWNTOWN ROUTES HAVE BEEN CLEARED.

THOSE WORKING OR SHOPPING DOWNTOWN MAY PARK AT ONE OF THE MUNICIPAL PARKING RAMPS OR IN PARKING LOTS.

THE FIRST HOUR OF PARKING IN THE RAMPS IS FREE.

Map of Snow Emergency Routes here.