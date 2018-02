SHERIFF PREDICTS SECURITY TO ALLOW GUNS IN COUNTY COURT BUILDINGS WILL COST OVER A HALF MILLION DOLLARS

SHERIFF PREDICTS SECURITY TO ALLOW GUNS IN COUNTY COURT BUILDINGS WILL COST...

WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF DAVE DREW SAYS IT COULD COST WELL OVER A HALF MILLION DOLLARS A YEAR TO IMPLEMENT A NEW COURT FACILITIES SECURITY PLAN THAT ALLOWS THE PUBLIC TO BRING GUNS TO PARTS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE AND OTHER BUILDINGS.

THAT ORDER FROM JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER CAME AFTER A MAJORITY OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS ASKED THE JUDGE TO REMOVE A COURTHOUSE BAN ON FIREARMS AT COUNTY COURT FACILITIES.

SHERIFF DREW SAYS EXTRA SECURITY WILL NOW BE NEEDED IN MORE PLACES THAN THE COURTHOUSE:

DREW SAYS IT WILL BE UP TO THE BOARD TO COME UP WITH FUNDING FOR AN ISSUE THAT THEY CREATED:

THE SHERIFF IS OFFERING TO MEET WITH THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS BEFORE NEXT TUESDAY’S MEETING TO SEE IF THEY WILL CONSIDER COMPROMISING ON THE ISSUE TO SAVE TAXPAYERS MONEY ON THE SECURITY COSTS.