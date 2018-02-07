KING ADDS VOICE TO FIGHT OVER NORTHEY U.S.D.A. CONFIRMATION

Iowa Congressman Steve King has added his voice to the effort to free up Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey’s nomination to serve as the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation at the United States Department of Agriculture.

Northey’s confirmation hearing continues to be blocked solely by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.

King brought up the topic at a House Agriculture Committee hearing on “The State of the Rural Economy” with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue:

Perdue told King he encourages him and all his colleagues to help in that regard:

That issue is ethanol, which Cruz opposes the increase in use of as he perceives that it harms the oil producing industry in his state of Texas.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell continues to refuse to involve himself in resolving the issue among his fellow Republicans.