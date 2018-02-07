IOWA HOUSE APPROVES 1% PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING BOOST, SENATE TO FOLLOW

Republicans in the Iowa House have voted to increase public school spending in the state by one per cent.

That comes out to 67-dollars per student.

Republican Representative Cecil Dolecheck of Mount Ayr says given state budget constraints, that one-percent boost is a commitment legislators can keep “no matter what.”

Democrats say schools are struggling to make ends meet and need at least a three percent boost in general state taxpayer support.

Senate Republicans are planning to endorse the one percent general state funding boost for schools Wednesday evening.

That would send the proposal to Governor Kim Reynolds who signaled Monday that she would approve the plan.

Radio Iowa