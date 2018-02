GUNS MAY SOON BE ALLOWED IN PARTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE

RESIDENTS OF WOODBURY COUNTY WILL SOON BE ABLE TO BRING FIREARMS INTO PARTS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IF THEY HAVE A PERMIT TO CARRY A GUN.

CHIEF DISTRICT JUDGE DUANE HOFFMEYER EXPLAINED HIS ORDER REGARDING THE ISSUE TO WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS ON TUESDAY:

OC……..6, 7 AND 8. :13

THERE ARE SOME EXCEPTIONS ON SOME FLOORS WHERE GUNS WILL BE BANNED IN SOME AREAS BUT ALLOWED IN OTHERS:

OC………COURT CONTROLLED SPACES. ;14

NONE OF THE SUPERVISORS OBJECTED TO JUDGE HOFFMEYER’S ORDER AND THE JUDGE INTENDED TO PUBLISH THE ORDER WEDNESDAY.

HOFFMEYER HAD PREVIOUSLY ISSUED AN ORDER BANNING GUNS THROUGHOUT THE COURTHOUSE EXCEPT FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AND COURT PERSONNEL.

THE COUNTY SUPERVISORS ASKED HOFFMEYER TO CHANGE HIS RULING BASED ON AN ORDER LAST YEAR BY CHIEF JUSTICE MARK CADY OF THE IOWA SUPREME COURT ALLOWING THEM IN AREAS NOT INVOLVED WITH THE COURT SYSTEM.

THERE’S NO TIMETABLE YET FOR IMPLEMENTING THE NEW SYSTEM AND NEEDED SECURITY FOR EACH FLOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE OR HOW ADDED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR.