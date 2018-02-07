AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY GEORGE, IOWA HOUSE FIRE VICTIM

Authorities have identified a person killed in a George, Iowa house fire Sunday.

10-year-old Riley Meyer, a third grader at Central Lyon Elementary School, died when her family’s house in George burned early Sunday.

Central Lyon Principal Steve Harmon says counselors, religious leaders and others have been to the school to help students deal with grief over the death of the girl.

Firefighters reported that the blaze took several hours to extinguish and that the effort was complicated by cold temperatures that caused water from the trucks to repeatedly freeze.