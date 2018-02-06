KARSTENS NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY

Rachelle Karstens will continue to oversee the day-to-day operations of Briar Cliff University for the immediate future.

Briar Cliff’s Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to name Karstens Interim President of Briar Cliff.

Karstens, the school’s Executive Vice President, has been guiding the university since the summer of 2017, when former president Hamid Shirvani resigned.

Board of Trustees Chairman Steve Freeman says the Board planned on making an announcement of the next permanent president this week, however that candidate withdrew from the search due to family obligations.

Freeman says the board appreciates and thanks Karstens for her dedication and commitment to Briar Cliff University as they continue their search for the school’s 11th president.