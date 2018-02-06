IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER EXTENDING ONE CENT SCHOOL INFRASTRUCTURE TAX

The Sioux City School District has funded the building of several new public schools through a one cent sales tax.

That tax is scheduled to end in 2029 but Republicans in the Iowa Legislature say they’re willing to continue the tax for 20 years beyond that — but may require a portion to be used for direct property tax relief.

Representative Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says she and her Republican colleagues haven’t settled on “specific language” yet — but may prevent sales tax money from being spent on certain projects.

School officials say they’ve used nearly all the tax that will be collected now through the end of 2029 as leverage to pay off bonds borrowed to finance infrastructure projects.

An analysis from the Legislative Services Agency indicates the 20-year extension of the statewide one-cent sales tax could generate as much as 16 BILLION dollars for school infrastructure over those two decades.

Radio Iowa contributed to this story