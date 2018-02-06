GRASSLEY TAKES DEFENSE DEPARTMENT TO TASK FOR WASTING MONEY

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has renewed his criticism of the Department of Defense for “wasting” enormous amounts of money.

Grassley says a new audit of Pentagon spending has found hundreds of millions of dollars are unaccounted for.

The accounting firm Ernst & Young found that the D-O-D’s Defense Logistics Agency failed to properly document more than 800-million dollars in construction projects.

Across the board, Grassley says the Pentagon’s financial management “is so weak that its leaders and oversight bodies have no reliable way to track the huge sums it’s responsible for.”

The report comes at a critical time since President Trump is proposing a boost in the military budget.

Grassley says an audit of Pentagon spending in Afghanistan in 2016 also found hundreds of millions of dollars were wasted.

Grassley says he thinks the odds of a successful D-o-D audit down the road are zero and that they are doomed to failure before they ever get started.

