A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE KSCJ LISTENING AREA THROUGH NOON TODAY (MONDAY).

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES HAVE RESPONDED TO NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS IN THE METRO AREA THROUGHOUT THE MORNING.

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO DRIVE CAREFULLY AS THERE ARE NUMEROUS ICY SPOTS ON AREA ROADWAYS.

THE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO SUBSIDE BY EARLY AFTERNOON.

IMAGES THROUGH IOWA D-O-T CAMERAS