STORM LAKE STUDENT ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY COMPILING HIT LIST OF POSSIBLE VICTIMS

A Storm Lake High School Student is in custody facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill fellow students and faculty members.

Storm Lake Police say they were contacted by the school Friday afternoon and were told by administrators that concerned students had reported to them that a 16-year-old male student had created a hit list of people he wanted to kill.

Police took that student into custody and seized the list from the suspect which included names of fellow students, faculty, school administrators, family members and it referenced law enforcement.

Investigators say the suspect allegedly planned to bring a knife to school and attempt to stab his targets to death.

The 16 year old is charged with Threats of Terrorism and was transported to the Youth Detention Facility in Cherokee.