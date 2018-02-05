LISA GARDNER – LOOK FOR ME: A Novel

Author: Lisa Gardner
Book: LOOK FOR ME: A Novel
Publishing: Dutton (February 6, 2018)
Synopsis (from the Publisher):
“A complex crime scene, a missing girl, a ticking clock: no one writes a more page-turning, gut-wrenching thriller.”—Tess Gerritsen
In #1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Gardner’s latest twisty thrill ride, Detective D. D. Warren and Find Her‘s Flora Dane return in a race against the clock to either save a young girl’s life…or bring her to justice.
The home of a family of five is now a crime scene: four of them savagely murdered, one—a sixteen-year-old girl—missing. Was she lucky to have escaped? Or is her absence evidence of something sinister? Detective D. D. Warren is on the case—but so is survivor-turned-avenger Flora Dane. Seeking different types of justice, they must make sense of the clues left behind by a young woman who, whether as victim or suspect, is silently pleading, Look for me.