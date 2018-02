CITY COUNCIL DEFERS DECISION ON AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS LOCATION

CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS HEARD PROS AND CONS MONDAY ABOUT CONTINUING THE ANNUAL AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS EVENT ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET.

SOME BUSINESSES THERE OBJECT TO THE EVENT LOCATION SAYING IT COSTS THEM TOO MUCH MONEY IN FEES AND LOST REVENUE FOR THE THREE DAY MOTORCYCLE AND MUSIC FESTIVAL.

JULIE SCHOENHERR OF SOHO’S KITCHEN AND BAR READ A LIST OF 4TH STREET BUSINESSES OPPOSED TO HOLDING THE FESTIVAL THERE AND SAID THOSE BUSINESSES LOSE THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS EACH YEAR DURING THE EVENT:

OC……WE’RE HURTING THIS BUSINESS. ;18

BRIAN HALL, PRESIDENT OF AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS, TOLD THE COUNCIL THAT MANY BUSINESSES SUPPORT THE EVENT THAT RAISES MONEY FOR THE ST. FLORIAN’S FIRE VICTIMS CHARITY AND OTHER CAUSES.

PARTICIPATING BUSINESSES PAY $1500 PLUS HALL SAYS THE EVENT PAYS THE CITY $14,000 TO HIRE OFF DUTY POLICE FOR SECURITY.

HALL SAYS HE IS AWARE OF THE COST OBJECTIONS:

OC…..WAY TOO MANY. :21

THIS YEAR’S AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS IS SCHEDULED FOR JUNE14TH THROUGH 16TH.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT TOLD ORGANIZERS THEY SHOULD PROBABLY SEEK AN ALTERNATE LOCATION FOR AWESOME BIKER NIGHTS:

OC………..ASK MYSELF. :19

THE COUNCIL VOTED 5-0 TO DEFER A DECISION ON HOLDING THE EVENT ON HISTORIC 4TH STREET OR ANOTHER LOCATION UNTIL FEBRUARY 26TH.