SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ARSON IN CENTRAL APARTMENTS FIRE SUNDAY

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY A SUSPECT IS IN CUSTODY CHARGED WITH ARSON FOR ALLEGEDLY STARTING AN APARTMENT BUILDING FIRE EARLY SUNDAY MORNING THAT SENT RESIDENTS FLEEING INTO NEAR ZERO TEMPERATURES.

FIRE UNITS WERE SENT TO THE CENTRAL APARTMENTS AT 613 11TH STREET JUST BEFORE 2AM SUNDAY.

FIREFIGHTERS DISCOVERED THICK SMOKE COMING FROM APARTMENT 107 THAT FILLED THE FIRST FLOOR OF THE BUILDING.

TWO VICTIMS WERE DISCOVERED UNCONSCIOUS IN THE HALLWAY AND WERE TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

ONE OF THE VICTIMS WAS LATER TAKEN TO A LINCOLN, NEBRASKA BURN CENTER.

POLICE INTERVIEWED AND ARRESTED ONE OF THE BUILDING’S RESIDENTS.

51-YEAR-OLD ROBERT MAHONEY IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE ARSON.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON A MILLION DOLLARS BOND.

