February is “Heart Month” and Sioux City’s hospitals called attention to that Friday by having their employees wear red.

Dr. Jerome Pierson of Mercy Medical Center says “Wear Red Day” calls attention to the fact that heart disease is the number one killer of women in America:

Dr. Pierson says not all symptoms of heart disease are obvious:

Mayor Bob Scott read proclamations to commemorate the day at both Mercy and at Unity Point St. Luke’s.