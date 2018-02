JENEARY TO SEEK IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 5 SEAT

IT DIDN’T TAKE LONG FOR SOMEONE TO ANNOUNCE THEY WILL RUN FOR THE IOWA HOUSE SEAT BEING VACATED BY REPRESENTATIVE CHUCK HOLZ OF LE MARS.

ONE DAY AFTER HOLZ ANNOUNCED HE WOULD RETIRE FROM THE LEGISLATURE AT THE END OF THIS SESSION, DR. TOM JENEARY, A RETIRED LE MARS DENTIST, ANNOUNCED HE WOULD SEEK THE REPUBLICAN NOMINATION FOR THE SEAT:

JENEARY HAS SERVED ON THE IOWA DENTAL BOARD SINCE BEING APPOINTED BY THEN GOVERNOR TERRY BRANSTAD.

IOWA HOUSE DISTRICT 5 COVERS PLYMOUTH AND PART OF WOODBURY COUNTY.