IOWA REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS LOCK IN ON SCHOOL FUNDING PROPOSAL

Iowa statehouse Republicans appear united in proposing about $32 million in new funding toward the state’s roughly $3.2 billion K-12 education budget.

Data shows per-pupil spending would go up by $67, totaling $6,731.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer says the school budget was not cut last year and won’t be cut this year either:

The amount is less than the $54 million increase proposed recently by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

It’s also less than the $40 million in extra funding approved last year.

Democrats in the legislature says the amount proposed does not keep pace with inflation.

The funding, for the budget year that begins in July, is expected to be finalized next week.