HISTORIC POLITICAL POSTER EXHIBIT OPENS AT SIOUX CITY MUSEUM

This Monday is the Iowa Caucuses and Sioux City’s Public Museum has opened a new exhibit with a political theme.

Curator Matt Anderson says the exhibit is entitled “Sign of the Times: The Great American Political Poster from 1844-2012”:

Anderson says as printing technology improved, the campaign posters became more creative and colorful:

The left-wing counterculture revolution of the 1960s and 70’s featured civil rights, psychedelia, and anti-war posters that culminated in the creation of some of the finest campaign posters, many of which appeared in the 1968 Democratic primary campaign of Eugene McCarthy and 1972 George McGovern presidential campaign.

The exhibit will be on display through March 11th at the Public Museum, which is located at 607 4th Street in downtown Sioux City.