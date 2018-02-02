FOURTH SUSPECT CHARGED IN 2017 BANCROFT NEBRASKA DEATH

A fourth suspect is now facing charges in the March, 2017 death of a northeast Nebraska man.

31-year-old Jenna Merrill has been charged with Accessory to a Felony in connection to the death of Ernest Warnock in Bancroft, Nebraska .

Court documents state that Warnock was stabbed multiple times and his home was set on fire to conceal evidence of the crime last year.

Merrill has pleaded not guilty in a Cuming County courtroom.

Her pre-trial hearing is set for March 1st with a May 8th trial date.

Merrill is being held in the Antelope County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Three other suspects charged in the case, 48-year-old Derek Olson, his son, 28-year-old Jody Olson are set to go to trial on March 13th on murder, arson and related charges.

41-year-old Becky Weitzenkamp is charged with accessory and arson counts.