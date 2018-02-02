FLOYD BOULEVARD TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE FOR I-29 BRIDGE DEMOLITION

Bridge demolition work on the Interstate 29 bridge over Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City will require closing Floyd Boulevard beginning at 6 p.m. Friday evening.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed, weather permitting, until 6 a.m. on Monday, February 5th.

A detour on Floyd Boulevard near the interstate will be posted for motorists.

The D-O-T work will be performed 24 hours a day to minimize the length of the closure.

The trail along Floyd Boulevard will also be closed while the bridge work is being performed.