CONE PARK SKATING RINK TO OPEN

The Cone Park outdoor ice skating rink officially opens on Saturday.

City parks officials say it’s a 5,400-square foot rink next to the warming house in the city’s newest park at 3800 Line Drive.

The rink is refrigerated to offer extended use through the winter months.

It’s five dollars to skate and three dollars to rent skates with the rink open weekdays from 5pm until 9pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am until 9pm.

During the spring and summer months the rink will convert into a splash pad that will be free and open to the public.

Photo courtesy KMEG/KPTH