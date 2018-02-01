VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP MAKE HUMANE SOCIETY’S DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CARAMEL APPLES

Volunteers for the Siouxland Humane Society have started preparing hundreds of their famous Double Chocolate Gourmet Caramel Apples to be sold in their annual fundraiser.

Missie Fischer, Development Director of the organization, says the work began Thursday morning at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church :

Fischer says a few weekend shifts are short on volunteers and they could use your help.

She says all you need to do is show up at the Greek church located at 900 6th Street:

Volunteers may help out Friday and Saturday any hours between 1:00pm to 9pm.

Sunday the 4th they are are short on all shifts between 8:30am to 9pm.

Look for the side door off the parking lot that has the Apple Volunteer sign.

By the way, the deadline to order apples from the Siouxland Humane Society at $15 each is February 7th.