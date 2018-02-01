HOLZ WILL NOT RUN FOR RE-ELECTION TO IOWA HOUSE

Republican State Representative Chuck Holz of Le Mars has announced that he will not be seeking re-election to the Iowa House this year.

Holz , a retired veterinarian, says he has family located in central Iowa, and it is likely he may move away from Le Mars to be closer to them.

He has been in the state House for three years and was first elected to serve the last year of the term vacated by Chuck Soderberg, who left to become executive director of the Iowa Electrical Cooperatives.

Holz was re-elected to a full two-year term in 2016 when he defeated Democratic challenger Pat Ritz of Akron.

He says he will complete his term which ends at the conclusion of this General Session in April.