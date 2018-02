CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS EXPRESS CONCERNS ABOUT POSSIBLE TRAFFIC CAMERA BAN

CONCERNS ABOUT A BILL UNDER DISCUSSION IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE TO BAN TRAFFIC CAMERAS IN THE STATE WERE BROUGHT UP AT THE END OF THE CITY COUNCIL’S BUDGET HEARING THURSDAY.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE IS CONCERNED ABOUT THE SAFETY AND FINANCIAL IMPACT TO THE CITY IF THEY ARE BANNED:

MAYOR BOB SCOTT SAYS HE’S CONCERNED ABOUT DRIVERS EXCEEDING THE SPEED LIMIT ON INTERSTATE 29 AS THEY GO THROUGH THE METRO AREA AND WOULD LIKE TO SEE A REPORT ON HOW MANY ARE BEING TICKETED:

SOME PEOPLE SAY THEY DO NOT GET “DUE PROCESS” WHEN THEY RECEIVE A SPEED CAMERA TICKET, BUT THE MAYOR SAYS HE DOESN’T OBJECT TO OFFICERS ENFORCING THE SPEED LIMIT ON A STRICTER BASIS THAN WHAT THE CAMERA’S DO:

COUNCILMAN PETE GROETKEN WAS A CAPTAIN ON THE CITY’S POLICE FORCE WHEN RED LIGHT AND SPEED CAMERAS WERE FIRST IMPLEMENTED LOCALLY.

HE SAY THE INTENT HAS ALWAYS BEEN TO MAKE OUR LOCAL HIGHWAYS SAFER:

IF THE IOWA LEGISLATURE DECIDES TO BAN THE CAMERAS THIS SESSION, THEY WOULD BE SHUT DOWN ON JULY 1ST AT THE START OF THE NEW FISCAL YEAR.