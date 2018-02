AD SALES REVENUE AT DISPUTE OVER NEW TYSON EVENTS SCOREBOARD

A PROPOSAL TO PLACE A NEW SCOREBOARD IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER WILL FIRST HAVE TO RESOLVE WHO WILL GET THE REVENUE FROM ADVERTISING BOARDS AND VIDEO COMMERCIALS PLAYED ON THE DISPLAY BOARD.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT, WHO OWNS THE SIOUX CITY BANDITS INDOOR FOOTBALL TEAM THAT PLAYS IN THE TYSON, SAYS HE DOESN’T WANT TO LOSE LOCAL SALES REVENUE TO SPECTRA, THE PRIVATE FIRM THAT MANAGES THE FACILITY:

SCOTT’S REFERRING TO THE $900-THOUSAND DOLLARS BUDGETED BY THE CITY IN THEIR PROPOSED CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS BUDGET TO REPLACE THE SCOREBOARD.

HE TOLD CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE IN THE C-I-P HEARING THURSDAY THAT THE SALES REVENUE SPLIT FOR HIS TEAM AND THE SIOUX CITY MUSKETEERS NEEDS TO BE DETERMINED:

IF IT ISN’T RESOLVED FOR THE LOCAL TEAMS, SCOTT SAYS THERE’S ANOTHER ALTERNATIVE AT THOSE GAMES:

SCOTT SAYS HE DOESN’T HAVE A LOT OF COMFORT YET THAT THE CITY KNOWS WHAT IT’S DOING WITH THE SCOREBOARD ISSUE.

PADMORE SAYS THE CITY WILL BRING SOMETHING TO THE TABLE WITH SPECTRA TO TRY AND RESOLVE HIS CONCERNS.