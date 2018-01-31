SECOND SUSPECT ARRESTED IN MORNINGSIDE DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

Sioux City Police have arrested a second suspect who is facing charges in a drive-by shooting in Morningside early Monday.

19-year-old Julian Lopez of Sioux City was arrested Wednesday and charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, which is a Class C Felony, and Going Armed with Intent.

Police say Lopez along with 18-year-old Caleb Harding allegedly fired shots at the home located at 5115 Lorraine Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Monday.

Lopez is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $5600 bond.

Harding remains held on several charges on $150-thousand dollars bond.

Police detectives say several people were present during the incident, however, no further suspects are being sought at this time.