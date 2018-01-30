SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A Sioux City man who prosecutors say conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison.

35-year-old Daniel Hodges received the prison term after pleading guilty last September to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Hodges admitted he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than a pound of methamphetamine in the Sioux City area from January through April of 2017.

During a traffic stop on last April 29th, officers seized over 90 grams of pure meth from Hodge’s person.

Hodges was sentenced to 90 months’ imprisonment.

He is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.