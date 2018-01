Sioux City Police have identified the teenage girl who died from injuries she suffered Sunday morning in a Morningside stabbing.

17-year-old Paiten Sullivan of Sioux City died along with a friend,

18 -year-old Felipe Negron Junior in the attack.

The suspect in the alleged crimes, 18 year old Tran Walker of Sioux City, is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Walker appeared before a judge Monday and is being held on one million dollars bond in the Woodbury County Jail.