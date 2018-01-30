MIKKI PAUL PASSES AWAY AT AGE 100

A Sioux City woman who touched the lives of thousands of Siouxlanders with her smile and friendly greeting has passed away.

Margaret “Mikki” Paul died Tuesday evening at the age of 100.

Paul worked as a manager at many of Sioux City’s movie theaters for many years, at the old 75 Drive-In, the Plaza Theaters and at the Southern Hills Cinema.

She then spent 25 years as a greeter at the Singing Hills Wal-Mart before illness forced her to retire at age 99.

Paul was honored as the Grand Marshall of the River-Cade parade last July, but in typical fashion stated that she was “just a nobody” and didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.

“Mikki” Paul celebrated her 100th birthday in September.

Funeral arrangements for Paul are pending at the Becker- Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City.