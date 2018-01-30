KING & GRASSLEY PUSH FOR BILL NORTHEY TO FINALLY GET A U.S. SENATE HEARING

KING & GRASSLEY PUSH FOR BILL NORTHEY TO FINALLY GET A U.S....

Last September, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey was nominated to serve as the Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Five months later, Northey still has not had a senate confirmation hearing because Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas continues to block Northey’s nomination over ethanol related issues.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is frustrated with Cruz:

Cruz won the 2016 Iowa Republican caucus, and is now thumbing his nose at the state that supported him over Donald Trump.

Grassley says efforts by him and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst to get Cruz to stop blocking Northey’s nomination have had no progress:

Congressman Steve King is now joining the battle as Northey has accepted the Congressman’s invitation to attend President Trump’s State of the Union Address tonight (Tuesday) as King’s guest.

King says he wants members of the U.S.Senate to look Northey squarely in the eye and tell him why they are blocking him.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has done nothing so far to intervene to get Northey’s confirmation hearing held by the Senate.