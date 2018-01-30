IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER CHANGING INTERSTATE ALCOHOL REGULATIONS

Living in our tri-state Siouxland area, you may not realize that under Iowa law, it is illegal to buy more than one bottle of wine or beer in another state such as Nebraska or South Dakota to bring into Iowa.

Senator Roby (Robbie) Smith of Davenport is sponsoring a bill that, essentially, would let Iowans transport 48 cans of beer or six bottles of wine across the state line.

OC….to Iowa.” :03

Smith’s proposal also would deal with wine collectors who live out of state and want to move to Iowa — with more than just six bottles of wine.

His bill would have a state official issue permits for out-of-staters to move themselves and their wine collections into an Iowa home.

Senator Jim Carlin of Sioux City was part of a three-member subcommittee that reviewed the bill and he signed off on all the changes.

OC……..across state lines.” ;06

Under current law you may bring one bottle of liquor into Iowa from another state.

Sioux City police say they haven’t received any complaints regarding enforcing the law.

Smith says it appears to him leaving beer and wine out of the mix was simply an oversight.