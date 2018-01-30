FEDERAL A-T-F AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE HO-CHUNK TOBACCO OPERATIONS

Officials with Ho-Chunk Incorporated have confirmed that federal law enforcement agency personnel have come to three of their buildings in Winnebago to investigate tobacco operations there.

A statement from Ho-Chunk says personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have come to the company’s corporate offices as well as their Rock River Manufacturing and HCI distribution sites.

Sam Burrish of Ho-Chunk says authorities are looking at the company’s tobacco records and that Ho-Chunk is fully cooperating with the activities.

Eyewitnesses there tell KSCJ News that they have seen boxes and computers being carried out by A-T-F personnel.

Burrish says Ho-Chunk’s retail operations remain open for business.

Ho-Chunk Inc. is the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

Photos courtesy KMEG/KPTH