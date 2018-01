TRIAL DATE SET FOR HOME INVASION SUSPECT

A SUSPECT CHARGED IN A JANUARY 10TH STANDOFF ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES STEMMING FROM THAT INCIDENT.

32 YEAR OLD MICHAEL COUNTERMAN IS CHARGED WITH 1ST DEGREE ARSON, 1ST DEGREE BURGLARY, STALKING AND ASSAULTING AN OFFICER.

POLICE SAY COUNTERMAN ALLEGEDLY BROKE INTO HIS MOTHER’S RESIDENCE, VIOLATING A NO CONTACT ORDER, BARRICADED HIMSELF INSIDE AND SET THE HOME ON FIRE.

COUNTERMAN WAS ARRESTED FOLLOWING AN HOUR LONG STANDOFF

THAT ENDED AFTER POLICE SHOT A TEAR GAS TYPE OF CANISTER INTO THE HOUSE.

HIS TRIAL DATE IS SET FOR MARCH 20TH.

COUNTERMAN IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $25-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.