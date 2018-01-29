TOM HUNT – KILLER CHOICE: A Thriller

Author: Tom Hunt

Book: KILLER CHOICE: A Thriller

Publishing: Berkley (January 30, 2018)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

“Terrific…full of shocks and twists you won’t see coming—unputdownable and highly recommended!”—Lee Child, #1 New York Times bestselling author

The electrifying debut thriller that asks the question: To save the one you love, is there any price you wouldn’t pay?



His wife is sick.

He needs $200,000 to save her.

A mysterious man offers to give him the money with just one catch: He has to murder someone to get it.



Gary Foster’s life is finally heading in the right direction. After years of trying, his wife, Beth, is pregnant, and he recently opened a business with his brother. But one phone call changes everything….

After collapsing suddenly, Beth has been rushed to the hospital. Tests reveal a devastating diagnosis: an inoperable brain tumor. Their only hope is an expensive experimental treatment available abroad, with a cost that’s out of their reach. And Beth’s time is running out….

Then a strange man approaches Gary and offers the money he needs, on one condition: that he kill someone, no questions asked. End one life to save another.

In this nail-biting debut novel of domestic suspense, one man makes a choice that forces him to confront the darkest reaches of his soul and betray those closest to him. As he’s swept up in a nightmare of escalating violence, he must question his own morality—and determine just how far he’s willing to go to save the woman he loves.