REYNOLDS & STATEHOUSE REPUBLICANS DIFFER ON BUDGET PROPOSAL

Governor Kim Reynolds says she and her staff “spent a lot of time” developing her plan for trimming nearly 30 million dollars out of the current year’s budget — and she’s ready to negotiate with her fellow Republicans in the Iowa Senate over a plan that would cut more than 20 million dollars deeper.

The Senate Republicans recommend a cut in the state’s court system that’s three times as much as the governor recommended.

That prompted court officials to warn court operations in 30 county courthouses would be suspended “indefinitely” if that deep a cut is approved.

Reynolds says that “would have an impact” on “access to justice” in Iowa.

The Senate Republicans’ plan for cutting the current year’s budget cleared a committee last week and is ready for debate in the full senate.

House Republicans have not yet unveiled their budget-cutting priorities.

