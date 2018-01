ONAWA TO HOST START OF 2018 RAGBRAI

BICYCLISTS WILL BEGIN THEIR TREK ACROSS THE STATE IN ONAWA DURING THIS YEAR’S RAGBRAI EVENT.

THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA BEGINS IN MONONA COUNTY WITH OVERNIGHT STAYS IN DENISON, JEFFERSON, AMES, NEWTON, SIGOURNEY, IOWA CITY AND DAVENPORT.

PARTICIPANTS WILL RIDE 428 MILES BETWEEN JULY 22ND AND JULY 28TH.

ONAWA LAST HOSTED THE EVENT 14 YEARS AGO.