NEW ART CENTER EXHIBIT OF ENGLISH PAINTINGS OPENS THIS WEEKEND

A new exhibition of paintings opens this weekend at the Sioux City Art Center.

Staff member Erin Webber-Dreeszen says the exhibit is entitled “Icons, Elizabethans, and Elegies for a Mad King: Paintings by Steve Joy:

in Cornwall, England.

Works in this exhibition are inspired by the traditions of Christian icon painting that began a millennium ago, as well as periods of English history ranging from the reign of King Henry VIII to King George III.

During the last several decades, Steve has developed an abstract style of painting, often with materials such as gold leaf, beeswax, and shellac.

A free reception with the artist will officially open the exhibit this Saturday, February 3rd, from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

The exhibition will remain on view through May 6th.