Iowa Baseball Selects 2018 Team Captains

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa baseball team voted senior Tyler Cropley, juniors Robert Neustrom, Chris Whelan, and Nick Allgeyer, and redshirt sophomore Kyle Shimp as team captains for the 2018 season.

Cropley and Neustrom were second-team All-Big Ten selections in 2017, Whelan was the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and Shimp was a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Allgeyer missed the 2017 season recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Hawkeyes open the season Feb. 16, facing Toledo in the Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic Series in Kissimmee, Florida.